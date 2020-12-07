Selena's sister reacts to outpouring of love over new Netflix series

"Selena: The Series" has become an instant success since hitting Netflix on Friday, and the late singer's sister is thrilled to see that so many fans are tuning in to watch her family's story.

Suzette Quintanilla, who served as an executive producer on the project, posted a photo of a TV screen that shows "Selena: The Series" ranked as the No. 1 show on Netflix in the U.S.

"GUYS!!! OMG!!! Waking up and seeing this is insane and Beautiful!" Quintanilla wrote. "THANK YOU THANK YOU for this love you have always given to our family."

Quintanilla, who worked with sister Selena Quintanilla Pérez as a drummer in the band Selena y Los Dinos, has been eagerly awaiting the Netflix series in recent weeks. Last month, she shared old concert footage from the group's heyday and reminisced on the experience of working in a band with her sister and her brother, A.B. Quintanilla III.

In 1997, Jennifer Lopez portrayed the late singer in the film "Selena," and Quintanilla told fans that the Netflix series takes a somewhat different approach to her family's story.

"This series is not the movie, it’s more. It’s all about our life and the grind to get there when it seemed unattainable. Some will get it and love it and some won’t and that’s okay. Won’t be something new for us, it happened for the movie too when it came out... and look at how it’s a classic 20 plus years later being shown worldwide all the time," she wrote.

On Friday, Quintanilla celebrated the debut of the Netflix series with a short video, which she captioned, "we are not excited .... can you tell? 😂😂 Seriously much love to each of you for the love."

Selena's husband, Chris Pérez, who worked as her band's lead guitarist, shared his thoughts on the drama series last week.

“Alright so, here is my take on this," he wrote. "I loved her music even before I joined the band. I was intrigued by the fact that her brother (A.B. Quintanilla) had his name on everything as producer. Keyboard player Ricky Vela was my hero as far as musicianship goes. Her dad (Abraham Quintanilla Jr.) ran some amazing sound when I went to see them at an event in San Antonio.”

Noemi Gonzalez as Suzette Quintanilla, Hunter Reese Pena as Ricky Vela, Christian Serratos as Selena Quintanilla, Paul Rodriguez Jr. as Roger Garcia and Gabriel Chavarria as A.B Quintanilla in Netflix's "Selena: The Series." Sara Khalid / NETFLIX

Pérez went on to say that he cherished his time working with the band and ended his post with the following note: “I will forever respect the band and the people involved in it. I hope you guys enjoy this series.”