Selena's husband Chris Pérez shares reaction to new Netflix series

After months of anticipation, the new Netflix show, “Selena: The Series," debuted on the streaming service on Friday.

Ahead of its release, Chris Pérez, the husband of the late Selena Quintanilla Pérez, opened up about the drama series on Instagram. On Thursday, the former lead guitarist of the band, Selena y Los Dinos, shared his thoughts alongside a photo of the show's poster.

“Alright so, here is my take on this," the 51-year-old wrote. "I loved her music even before I joined the band. I was intrigued by the fact that her brother (A.B. Quintanilla) had his name on everything as producer. Keyboard player Ricky Vela was my hero as far as musicianship goes. Her dad (Abraham Quintanilla Jr.) ran some amazing sound when I went to see them at an event in San Antonio.”

He recalled, “I learned so much by taking on their guitar player Roger Garcia's parts and doing my best to stretch it even further.

“They had a girl drummer that laid it DOWN (Suzette really is a bada--),” he continued, referring to Selena’s sister, Suzette Quintanilla. “Joe (Ojeda) and Pete (Astudillo) brought the 'extra' and added a whole other dimension PLUS Pete wrote amazing lyrics....and they sounded HEAVY.”

Pérez concluded his caption, writing, “I will forever respect the band and the people involved in it. I hope you guys enjoy this series.”

Noemi Gonzalez as Suzette Quintanilla, Hunter Reese Pena as Ricky Vela, Christian Serratos as Selena Quintanilla, Paul Rodriguez Jr. as Roger Garcia and Gabriel Chavarria as A.B Quintanilla in Netflix's "Selena: The Series." Sara Khalid / NETFLIX

"Selena: The Series" is a coming-of-age story about the "Queen of Tejano's" rise to fame before her untimely death 25 years ago at the age of 23. The series stars Christian Serratos as Selena, with the singer’s family serving as executive producers on the project.

Despite his positive thoughts on the series, Pérez did not have any part in its development. He revealed the news on Instagram in April alongside a photo of the actor portraying him in the show, Jesse Posey, writing, "For the record, never met him, haven't seen the script, and I have NO idea what is going on.....but, I'd love to find out."

Chris Pérez during a press conference before the MAC Selena World Premiere at American Bank Center on September 29, 2016 in Corpus Christi, Texas. Matt Petit / Getty Images for MAC Cosmetics

The guitarist explained further in an interview with The Austin American-Statesman this month that he was not consulted during production and isn’t sure if he will tune in to the series.

“I’m not trying to not be a part of anything,” he explained. “At the end of the day, we all have our perspective on certain things and how things happened. I’ve put out everything I wanted to put out already. There’s not much more I want to say, and that’s the God-honest truth.”