Selena Gomez says she is ‘grateful to be alive’ in emotional documentary trailer

Selena Gomez is getting vulnerable.

The singer and actor, 30, shared a raw glimpse into her mental health journey over the past several years in a new trailer for her upcoming Apple TV+ documentary, “Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me.”

Apple TV+

“Just be who you are, Selena. No one cares about what you’re doing,” Gomez said in a somber voiceover at the beginning of the trailer. “It’s about who I am. Being OK with where I am. I am grateful to be alive.”

The documentary, coming Nov. 4, will explore the past six years of Gomez’s life — years that saw incredible career highs but also some traumatic personal challenges, including a battle with a serious autoimmune disease and struggles with anxiety and depression.

“Let me make a promise. I am going to stop living like this,” Gomez said in the trailer. “How do I learn how to breathe my own breath again?”

In one emotional moment from the trailer, Gomez cried as she talked about the pressures of being a child star.

Gomez grew emotional as she talked about her childhood stardom. Apple TV+

“My whole life since I was a kid, I’ve been working,” she said. “And I don’t want to be, like, super famous, but I do know that if I’m here, I have to use that for good.”

The trailer included some throwback footage of Gomez as a little girl. Apple TV+

The “Only Murders in the Building” star also shared that she has struggled in the past with feelings that she is “not good enough.”

“That’s something that I’ve felt a lot of growing up,” she said.

Gomez shared candid reflections on her mental health struggles. Apple TV+

Gomez has opened up in the past about the her physical and mental health struggles.

She revealed in 2017 that she had undergone a kidney transplant as a result of having lupus, a chronic autoimmune disease. She had also previously undergone chemotherapy to treat the condition.

In 2019, the “Rare” singer opened up about dealing with depression, anxiety and panic attacks in the wake of her lupus diagnosis, saying these struggles led to one of the “scariest times” of her life.

In her new documentary trailer, released on World Mental Health Day, Gomez ended on an optimistic note about remembering her past while looking forward.

“Everything I’ve been through, it’s going to be there. I’m just making it my friend now,” she said. "I am happier and I'm in control of my emotions and thoughts more than I ever have been.”