Selena Gomez is giving fans a look at the “real” her in new photos.

The “Single Soon” singer took to Instagram on March 24, sharing a black-and-white photo of her sporting a makeup-free look.

She simply captioned the post, “Real.”

The singer and actor also shared another makeup-free selfie on her Instagram story, which showed a close-up shot of Gomez partially squinting at the camera.

Selena Gomez shares a close up shot wearing no makeup.

Gomez, who is one of the most followed users on Instagram, received lots of love in the comment section of her post.

“Good god woman have mercy,” Camila Cabello wrote.

Lily Collins commented, “Real stunning inside and out,” while Nicola Peltz Beckham wrote, “you’re so beautiful,” with three pink sparkly hearts.

Gomez’s story Saturday also included a picture of her posing on a stool in an oversized white T-shirt, as well as a collage of her with her former “Wizards of Waverly Place” co-star, David Henrie. The two are co-producing a reboot of the popular Disney Channel show, which is set to air this fall.

In recent years, Gomez, 31, has had a trend of keeping it real. In January, she opened up about body image on social media. In two separate Instagram stories, she shared before-and-after shots of herself in a swimsuit, both of which appeared to have been taken by paparazzi.

Over the first photograph, which featured a younger Gomez in a string bikini, she wrote, “Today I realized I will never look like this again...”

In a subsequent photo, Gomez posted a shot of her in a two piece swimsuit that covered more of her body and wrote, “I’m not perfect but I’m proud to be who I am. Sometimes I forget it’s ok to be me.”

Gomez has opened up about her health and weight fluctuations in the past. In a 2023 episode of Apple TV+’s “Dear…,” she shared her experience with lupus and bipolar disorder.

“My weight would constantly fluctuate because I would be on certain medications. And obviously, people just ran with it,” she said in the episode. “It was like they couldn’t wait to find a thing to bring me down. I was being shamed for gaining weight because of my lupus.”

In the same episode, she detailed the reality of how online hate impacts body image, noting that she has previously taken the time to respond to certain comments on her body.

“I would go online and I would post a picture of myself and I would say, ‘It doesn’t matter. I’m not accepting what you’re saying,’” she said. “All the while, being in the room posting and crying my eyes out because nobody deserves to hear those things.

“Though I was posting these things saying it doesn’t bother me, because I didn’t want it to bother other people who are experiencing the same thing, getting shamed for what they look like, who they are, who they love,” she added. “I just think it’s so unfair. I don’t think that anybody deserves to feel less than.”