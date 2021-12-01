Selena Gomez claps back at fan who criticized alcohol joke after kidney transplant

Selena Gomez is responding to a fan who criticized her for drinking alcohol after a kidney transplant.

The 29-year-old "Only Murders in the Building" star shared a TikTok video on Tuesday that found her discussing the perils of heavy drinking with Dr. Dawn Bantel, an Arizona-based naturopathic doctor.

At one point during the video, as Bantel cited the CDC's definition of heavy drinking as "15 or more drinks a week for men and eight or more drinks per week for women," Gomez jokingly bit her thumbnail, winced and mouthed the word "Ooh."

The Grammy nominee emphasized that she was only jesting in her video's caption, where she wrote, "It’s a joke."

But one fan apparently took Gomez seriously and called her out in the video's comments. In a screen grab shared by a Gomez fan page on Twitter, the fan wrote in a since-deleted comment, "So one of your best friends gives you her kidney and you continue to drink excessively. Damn selena."

"It was a joke a--," Gomez clapped back.

Gomez underwent a kidney transplant in 2017 after suffering complications from lupus. Her best friend, Francia Raisa, was her kidney donor.

In October, the singer and actor opened up about her decision to remove all social media apps from her smartphone, a move she said "saved my life."

"I do all of my posts through texting my assistant and the caption that I want," she told WWD magazine.

"That’s a huge, significant part of why I feel like I’ve been as healthy as I have been,” she continued. "I’m completely unaware of, actually, what’s going on in pop culture, and that makes me really happy. And maybe that doesn’t make everybody else happy, but for me, it’s really saved my life."

Gomez explained that she grew exhausted of reading everyone's opinions about everything — including her.

"It feels good to finally not care as much as I did," she said. "I think of how many years I wasted just caring so much about what people thought, and it was just suffocating. And I think I wasted time doing that."