Selena Gomez is paying tribute to her good friend Francia Raisa on her 35th birthday.

On July 26, Gomez, 31, shared some sweet photos of them over the years, including a pic of them wearing matching white outfits and another of Gomez embracing Raisa from behind.

She captioned the post, "Happiest of birthdays to this special human being. No matter where life takes us, I love you. ❤️ @franciaraisa."

Paris Hilton commented on the post, adding two smiling face with heart-eyed emojis.

Gomez and Raisa have been friends for quite some time. In 2017, Gomez revealed that Raisa donated one of her kidneys to her when she was having complications with lupus.

“I guess I got to the point where it was really kind of life or death," the "Only Murders in the Building" star told TODAY’s Savannah Guthrie at the time.

“My kidneys were just done. That was it and I didn’t want to ask a single person in my life,” Gomez added. “And she volunteered and did it.”

On Instagram, Gomez thanked Raisa for saving her life. She said, "There aren’t words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa. She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much sis. Lupus continues to be very misunderstood but progress is being made."

While it seemed like the two were closer than ever, fans began to question their friendship after Gomez did a November 2022 interview with Rolling Stone, saying that Taylor Swift was her “only friend in the industry.”

But despite how her comments may have sounded, Gomez seemed to reassure fans that Raisa is indeed her friend when she gave the "Grown-ish" star a shout-out on her birthday.