Selena Gomez celebrates 31st birthday with epic ‘Barbie’ screening and star-studded party

Selena Gomez went all out for her birthday festivities.

Gomez, who celebrated her 31st birthday July 22, shared glimpses of her multiple celebrations on social media to mark the occasion.

The “Only Murders in the Building” star hosted a birthday blowout with friends and celebrities in attendance, including Paris Hilton, Christina Aguilera, Karol G, Saweetie, Diplo, Tyga, and more.

Gomez captured a few moments from the star-studded event in a carousel post on Instagram, including several snaps on her story.

The actor donned a red leather strapless mini dress adorned with floral appliqués for her birthday ensemble. She finished off the look with a pair of simple gold hoops and strappy black sandals with a red flower on the back of the heel.

In addition to her birthday blowout, Gomez also joined the hoards of fans that went to see the highly-anticipated flick “Barbie” over the weekend by making time to screen the film with loved ones.

Gomez shared a sweet snap of her younger half-sister, Gracie Elliott Teefey, as she posed in a white t-shirt and pink pants in front of the theater screen displaying a “Barbie” poster.

Selena Gomez enjoyed a screening of "Barbie" with friends and her younger half-sister, Gracie. Instagram

More snaps from the evening captured Gomez’s friends in their head-to-toe pink ensembles sitting in the theater — a cowboy hat and feather boa included — as well as photos from an intimate group dinner.

Selena Gomez's group embraced their inner Barbie for a screening of the Greta Gerwig flick. Instagram

One photo from the dinner also caught Gomez as she posed with her chin rested on her hand while she looked off to the side with a coupe glass in hand.

Selena Gomez was pretty in pink at her birthday dinner with friends and family. Instagram

Prior to showing off some snaps from her party, Gomez shared a photo on Instagram of her blowing out the candles on her floral birthday cake.

In the caption, she penned a touching message to her fans, writing in part, “I am thankful for so much in my life and one of the things I am most thankful for is the work we’ve been able to do with the Rare Impact Fund through @Rarebeauty.”

Gomez is referring to the philanthropic component of her beauty brand, Rare Beauty, which supports mental health initiatives globally. The foundation aims to raise $100 million over ten years, with Rare Beauty donating 1% of all sales to the fund.

She described her work through the fund as her “true passion in life” and shared her one and only birthday wish with her fans.

“People keep asking me what I want for my birthday, and I tell everyone the same thing,” she wrote. “Please do not get me anything but if you want to do something for my birthday, please donate to the Rare Impact Fund.”

For the actor's 30th birthday in July 2022, Gomez celebrated with a glam party as well as an intimate dinner with her longtime friend, Taylor Swift.

Gomez and Swift, whose friendship dates back well over a decade, posed for two silly selfies on Instagram at their outdoor dining setup.

In the caption, Gomez made some adjustments to the "13 Going on 30" line "30, flirty, and thriving," writing, "30, nerdy and worthy."