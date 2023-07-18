Selena Gomez is blond again! See the photos of her new dramatic hair color

Selena Gomez debuted a summery new hair color in a series of photos on Instagram.

The singer and actress, 30, showed off her newly-lightened locks in a July 16 Instagram post, which she captioned with an emoji of a blond woman.

She posed in a flowing dress for the first photo, with her hair seemingly tied back in several braids.

Gomez posted a casual sweatshirt selfie on the next slide and looked every bit the blond bombshell in the following picture, lounging in a mint green dress with her hair in soft waves. She amplified the striking style with a dash of red lipstick.

Selena Gomez's blond bombshell moment. @selenagomez via Instagram

Another angle, same hair color. @selenagomez via Instagram

In the last photo, Gomez showed off her hair in a simple mirror selfie.

Gomez has previously dyed her hair blond in 2017 and 2021.

She debuted a platinum blond bob on the red carpet of the 2017 American Music Awards, pairing the look with a black leather minidress.

Selena Gomez at the American Music Awards in 2017. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic

She later posted photos of her hair with the caption "so i am blonde now."

Gomez went blond again in 2021, sharing a photo of her new 'do on the Rare Beauty Instagram account. Fans nicknamed her "Blondelena" in the comment section of the post.

"New look. Need to pick new Rare Beauty lip and blush shades now," she captioned the post with a red heart emoji, referring to her makeup company.