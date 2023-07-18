IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

From a lip tint to a travel essential, 6 must-haves for July with thousands of reviews

Selena Gomez is blond again! See the photos of her new dramatic hair color

The singer seems to be channeling her inner Barbie.
By Sophie Caldwell

Selena Gomez debuted a summery new hair color in a series of photos on Instagram.

The singer and actress, 30, showed off her newly-lightened locks in a July 16 Instagram post, which she captioned with an emoji of a blond woman.

She posed in a flowing dress for the first photo, with her hair seemingly tied back in several braids.

Gomez posted a casual sweatshirt selfie on the next slide and looked every bit the blond bombshell in the following picture, lounging in a mint green dress with her hair in soft waves. She amplified the striking style with a dash of red lipstick.

Selena Gomez's blond bombshell moment.
Selena Gomez's blond bombshell moment.@selenagomez via Instagram
Another angle, same hair color.
Another angle, same hair color.@selenagomez via Instagram

In the last photo, Gomez showed off her hair in a simple mirror selfie.

Gomez has previously dyed her hair blond in 2017 and 2021.

She debuted a platinum blond bob on the red carpet of the 2017 American Music Awards, pairing the look with a black leather minidress.

Selena Gomez at the American Music Awards on November 19, 2017 in Los Angeles, CA.
Selena Gomez at the American Music Awards in 2017.Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic

She later posted photos of her hair with the caption "so i am blonde now."

Gomez went blond again in 2021, sharing a photo of her new 'do on the Rare Beauty Instagram account. Fans nicknamed her "Blondelena" in the comment section of the post.

"New look. Need to pick new Rare Beauty lip and blush shades now," she captioned the post with a red heart emoji, referring to her makeup company.

Sophie Caldwell

Sophie is interning for TODAY.com this summer. Originally from Texas, she is adjusting to life in New York City. When she isn't writing about news and pop culture trends, she can be found petting stray animals, spending hours at bookstores, or taking the subway in the wrong direction.