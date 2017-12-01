Pop Culture

'She saved my life': Watch Selena Gomez thank her kidney donor in emotional speech

This past year has been a roller-coaster ride for Selena Gomez.

And as she accepted the Billboard Woman of the Year award on Thursday night, her emotions seemed to spill over. After being presented with the award by her best friend and kidney donor Francis Raísa, Gomez indicated that the prize had gone to the wrong woman.

"To be honest, I think Francia should be getting this award," the 25-year-old singer said, starting to cry. "She saved my life… I feel incredibly lucky."

Michael Kovac / Getty Images
Honoree Selena Gomez and Francia Raísa attend Billboard Women In Music 2017 at The Ray Dolby Ballroom at Hollywood &amp; Highland Center on November 30, 2017 in Hollywood, California.

Gomez emerged after a quiet summer in September to reveal that she'd undergone a kidney transplant, which was necessary due to her lupus. Raísa, an actress on the upcoming show "Grown-ish," was the donor.

The "Wolves" singer posted an image of the two of them in adjoining hospital beds, holding hands:

Iâm very aware some of my fans had noticed I was laying low for part of the summer and questioning why I wasnât promoting my new music, which I was extremely proud of. So I found out I needed to get a kidney transplant due to my Lupus and was recovering. It was what I needed to do for my overall health. I honestly look forward to sharing with you, soon my journey through these past several months as I have always wanted to do with you. Until then I want to publicly thank my family and incredible team of doctors for everything they have done for me prior to and post-surgery. And finally, there arenât words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa. She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much sis. Lupus continues to be very misunderstood but progress is being made. For more information regarding Lupus please go to the Lupus Research Alliance website: www.lupusresearch.org/ -by grace through faith

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on

Gomez told TODAY in October, "[Raísa] lived with me in this interesting time where my kidneys were just done. That was it and I didn't want to ask a single person in my life ... The thought of asking somebody to do that was really difficult for me. And she volunteered and did it ... The fact that she was a match, I mean, that's unbelievable."

During her speech she said she'd had "really hard times" after the surgery, but she appears to be healing well.

"I feel like for me, with my music, I've been able to illustrate the things that I want," she said. "And I'm reminded by a team of people who believe in me even when I don't myself and I couldn't be luckier."

We couldn't agree more.

