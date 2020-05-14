'Seinfeld' star Michael Richards joins Instagram to honor Jerry Stiller

Former "Seinfeld" star Michael Richards joined Instagram on Wednesday to pay a heartfelt tribute to the late Jerry Stiller.

Richards, who played the fictional Jerry Seinfeld's wacky neighbor Cosmo Kramer on the classic sitcom, shared a photo of himself in a pool table scene with Stiller, who died Monday of natural causes at age 92.

"Until today, I have avoided social media completely, but I’ve created this account in order to say something, belatedly, about a person I loved. Jerry Stiller was an absolute treasure. I adored him and loved working with him on 'Seinfeld,'" wrote Richards, 70.

He added, "Watch the pool table scene — that says it all — we could really shoot the ball back and forth and that’s what happened between us throughout the series. He was hilarious and a great friend. He’s a legendary showman and he was always an inspiration to me."

Michael Richards as Cosmo Kramer and Jerry Stiller as Frank Costanza in a scene from "Seinfeld." Richards shared a heartfelt tribute to Stiller, calling him "an absolute treasure." NBC

Richards is just the latest star of "Seinfeld" to honor Stiller on social media.

The real-life Jerry Seinfeld mourned Stiller by sharing a somber photo of himself holding an early comedy album recorded by Stiller and his late wife and comedy partner, Anne Meara. "Jerry Stiller's comedy will live forever," wrote the star, 66.

Jason Alexander, who played George, the son of Stiller’s character, Frank Costanza, on the series, honored the actor in a tweet.

Such sad news that my beloved friend, Jerry Stiller, has passed. He was perhaps the kindest man I ever had the honor to work beside. He made me laugh when I was a child and every day I was with him. A great actor, a great man, a lovely friend. #RIPJerryStiller I Love you. — jason alexander (@IJasonAlexander) May 11, 2020

“Such sad news that my beloved friend, Jerry Stiller, has passed,” wrote Alexander, 60. “He was perhaps the kindest man I ever had the honor to work beside. He made me laugh when I was a child and every day I was with him. A great actor, a great man, a lovely friend. #RIPJerryStiller I Love you.”

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, 59, marked Stiller's passing by sharing a famous blooper reel showing the Emmy-winning actress cracking up at Stiller's antics.

"The truth is that this happened all the time with Jerry Stiller. He was so funny and such a dear human being. We loved him. RIP Jerry Stiller," she wrote.