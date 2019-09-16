"Friends" and "The Office" may be making their final farewells at Netflix, but have no fear: "Seinfeld" will soon be sliding through your front door, courtesy of the streaming service!

The "Seinfeld" cast, from season six: Jerry Seinfeld, Jason Alexander, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and Michael Richards. NBC

All 180 episodes of the classic sitcom, which aired from 1989 to 1998 and gave us such catchphrases as "close talker," "man hands," "sponge-worthy" and "No soup for you," will soon be available for all the streaming your nostalgic heart could desire.

Netflix made the announcement on Monday via Twitter:

Jerry &

Elaine &

George &

Kramer &

Netflix



All 180 episodes of the Emmy-Award winning Seinfeld are coming to Netflix — worldwide! — starting in 2021 pic.twitter.com/tLvcCKH4vl — Netflix US (@netflix) September 16, 2019

For those who were too young to watch it the first time around, "Seinfeld" focuses on Jerry (Jerry Seinfeld), Elaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), George (Jason Alexander) and Kramer (Michael Richards), four single New Yorkers with very judgy (and often very funny) takes on the "bizarro" world around them. We also got to meet dozens of unusual guest stars and recurring irritants, like the Soup Nazi (Larry Thomas) and the sinister Newman (Wayne Knight).

All told, the NBC series won 10 Emmy Awards during its run. These days, you're likely to see Seinfeld driving funny folks around in "Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee," while Louis-Dreyfus just wrapped up seven seasons on "Veep."

The gang's all here, at Netflix ... 15 months from now. (C)NBC/Courtesy Everett Collection

"Seinfeld" has been at Hulu since 2015, when the streaming service purchased the rerun rights for $180 million.

The show should also look crisp and fresh on our advanced TV screens, too; the Los Angeles Times says Netflix has promised to upgrade the quality of the image to match 4K resolution.

There's one downside to all of this hoopla, though: Netflix won't start airing its episodes until 2021. To which we say, "What's the deal with that?"