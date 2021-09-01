Get ready for the return of close-talkers, double-dippers, re-gifters, ugly babies and, you know, yada, yada, yada.

Starting Oct. 1, fans of “Seinfeld” will have something to celebrate — and we’re not talking about Festivus.

On Wednesday, Netflix announced that every season and all 180 episodes of the celebrated 1990s sitcom is coming to the streaming giant globally next month.

“This is the first time we’ve taken a risk of this nature, going all in on 9 seasons at the jump,” Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos said in a press release. “But Jerry has created something special with this sitcom that nobody has ever done. I truly think he and Mr. David have enormous futures ahead of them and I’m thrilled Netflix could be the home for them to grow their fanbases.”

If it seems as though Netflix is treating this as a new show, not created by two of the most successful TV writers and performers out there, but by a couple of up-and-comers — not that there’s anything wrong with that — well, that’s because that’s the joke.

The press release refers to Jerry Seinfeld as a “rising New York comedian” and credits Larry David as someone “who wrote for ‘Saturday Night Live’ for a single season.”

As for Seinfeld, he was only too happy to lean into the bit in the same release.

“Larry and I are enormously grateful to Netflix for taking this chance on us,” the 67-year-old funnyman said. “It takes a lot of guts to trust two schmucks who literally had zero experience in television when we made this thing. We really got carried away, I guess. I didn’t realize we made so many of them. Hope to recoup God knows how many millions it must have taken to do. But worth all the work if people like it. Crazy project.”

The laughs continue in the teaser trailer Netflix dropped Wednesday, wherein the series is called “2021’s hottest new show” and “never seen before ... on Netflix.”