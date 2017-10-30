share tweet pin email

Most celebrities spend a good chunk of their lives wearing costumes, so it's always a hoot to see the ones they choose for themselves. Here's a peek at some of the tricks and treats that Hollywood was serving in the lead-up to Halloween — the Hallo-weekend, if you will.

"Like mother, like daughter" took on a whole new meaning when Busy Philipps' 9-year-old daughter, Birdie, dressed up as ... Busy Philipps.

I👏🏻Am👏🏻Dead👏🏻. 😂 😂😂😂 A post shared by Busy Philipps (@busyphilipps) on Oct 27, 2017 at 8:10am PDT

"I. Am. Dead," wrote Philipps on Instagram. And so are we — the level of detail here is amazing, from the statement accessories to the ever-present shades to the extra-large iced coffee.

Fortunately, the "Cougar Town" actress had a sense of humor about her doppelgänger — including the fact that Birdie apparently called her mom out on the iced coffee habit. "How funny is Birdie’s costume?” Philipps, 38, said on her Instagram Story, explaining that Birdie had requested “a giant Starbucks like I always have.”

I'm obsessed with Birdie and her friends. SKRILLEX AND EVAN HANSEN! 😂 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 @ejc.jpg & @sbaidwan A post shared by Busy Philipps (@busyphilipps) on Oct 27, 2017 at 7:31pm PDT

“It’s so sweet,” Philipps continued. “I know she’s making fun of me. I mean, she’s just being silly, she’s not making fun of me. She’s kind of making fun of me, (but) she’s just her own person and I really respect that.”

She added, “Also, Birdie was questioning whether she should just get a store-bought costume because a girl at school was like, ‘You’re gonna be your mom? That’s so weird,’ and Birdie was feeling insecure about it, but then yesterday she was just like, ‘No, I wanna do it. That’s what I wanna be.'"

Go Birdie!

Philipps, meanwhile, had her own thing going on for Halloween.

When I think of all the people I have come upon in my travels, I think about all the people who have come upon me. #hedwigandtheangryinch 💋 A post shared by Busy Philipps (@busyphilipps) on Oct 28, 2017 at 9:35pm PDT

Elsewhere, Adele was serving some serious glamour.

Happy Early Halloween & Happy Birthday Gorgeous ❤️ A post shared by Adele (@adele) on Oct 29, 2017 at 2:20am PDT

Also I can't with this hair and make up A post shared by Adele (@adele) on Oct 29, 2017 at 2:21am PDT

We're not entirely sure what this is? A sort of sultry Chinese-dragon-jester-witch-doll situation?

Whatever it is, it's fabulous.

Adam Levine raided his wife's closet ... and gave a shout-out to all the ladies doing the lady-struggle on the daily.

Raided my wife’s closet. Wearing girl stuff is NOT easy. Respect to the females. A post shared by Adam Levine (@adamlevine) on Oct 28, 2017 at 12:06pm PDT

"Wearing girl stuff is NOT easy," the "Voice" coach wrote on Instagram. "Respect to the females."

Thanks, Adam.

Golden girl Lauren Conrad has been in the Halloween mood for a while now, getting in touch with her dark side as "101 Dalmatians" villainess Cruella De Vil.

If she doesn't scare you no evil thing will... I’m sharing this years halloween costume on laurenconrad.com today 👻🎃🕷 A post shared by Lauren Conrad (@laurenconrad) on Oct 19, 2017 at 6:45am PDT

Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy traded in their sparkly dance costumes for spooky ones.

My 🍯was 🔥last night ❤️ #maximhalloween A post shared by Peta Murgatroyd (@petamurgatroyd) on Oct 22, 2017 at 11:31am PDT

And Jessica Alba, pregnant with her third child, paid tribute to the 2007 flick "Juno."

#juno #happyhalloween @kellysawyer and I 👫 A post shared by Jessica Alba (@jessicaalba) on Oct 29, 2017 at 9:28pm PDT

That's a wrap for now — but we still have actual Halloween to look forward to!