Most celebrities spend a good chunk of their lives wearing costumes, so it's always a hoot to see the ones they choose for themselves. Here's a peek at some of the tricks and treats that Hollywood was serving in the lead-up to Halloween — the Hallo-weekend, if you will.
"Like mother, like daughter" took on a whole new meaning when Busy Philipps' 9-year-old daughter, Birdie, dressed up as ... Busy Philipps.
"I. Am. Dead," wrote Philipps on Instagram. And so are we — the level of detail here is amazing, from the statement accessories to the ever-present shades to the extra-large iced coffee.
Fortunately, the "Cougar Town" actress had a sense of humor about her doppelgänger — including the fact that Birdie apparently called her mom out on the iced coffee habit. "How funny is Birdie’s costume?” Philipps, 38, said on her Instagram Story, explaining that Birdie had requested “a giant Starbucks like I always have.”
“It’s so sweet,” Philipps continued. “I know she’s making fun of me. I mean, she’s just being silly, she’s not making fun of me. She’s kind of making fun of me, (but) she’s just her own person and I really respect that.”
She added, “Also, Birdie was questioning whether she should just get a store-bought costume because a girl at school was like, ‘You’re gonna be your mom? That’s so weird,’ and Birdie was feeling insecure about it, but then yesterday she was just like, ‘No, I wanna do it. That’s what I wanna be.'"
Go Birdie!
Philipps, meanwhile, had her own thing going on for Halloween.
Elsewhere, Adele was serving some serious glamour.
We're not entirely sure what this is? A sort of sultry Chinese-dragon-jester-witch-doll situation?
Whatever it is, it's fabulous.
Adam Levine raided his wife's closet ... and gave a shout-out to all the ladies doing the lady-struggle on the daily.
"Wearing girl stuff is NOT easy," the "Voice" coach wrote on Instagram. "Respect to the females."
Thanks, Adam.
Golden girl Lauren Conrad has been in the Halloween mood for a while now, getting in touch with her dark side as "101 Dalmatians" villainess Cruella De Vil.
And Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy traded in their sparkly dance costumes for spooky ones.
That's a wrap for now — but we still have actual Halloween to look forward to!