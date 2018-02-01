See 'This Is Us' cast members dressed in black for Jack's funeral scene

share tweet pin email

It's another sign that "This Is Us" fans are really about to see Jack Pearson die — photos of the show's cast members shooting Jack's upcoming funeral scene.

The somber pics show actress Mandy Moore (Rebecca Pearson) and two of the young actors who play Jack and Rebecca's children as teenagers, Logan Shroyer (Kevin) and Hannah Zeile (Kate), all dressed in black as they prepare to film the emotional scene in Los Angeles.

TheImageDirect.com Mandy Moore on the set of "This is Us" in Los Angeles.

Moore, 33, is seen wearing a black overcoat, black dress, and a pair of what we're assuming are her own brown Uggs as she stands next to a vintage Jeep Wagoneer.

TheImageDirect.com Young actors Logan Shroyer (teenage Kevin) and Hannah Zeile (teenage Kate) are seen on set wearing black.

In a second photo, Shroyer, 18, and Zeile, 20, are also seen standing near the car.

Fans of the hit NBC drama know all of our questions about Jack's tragic death will be answered in this weekend's special Super Bowl Sunday episode.

In the promo for the episode released last week, the Pearson family patriarch is seen rescuing family members from a blazing house fire caused by a faulty slow cooker.

NBC Actor Milo Ventimiglia as Jack Pearson.

We still don't know if Jack perished in the fire, but we're bracing ourselves for what Moore is calling a "soul-crusher" of an episode.

Now, with these new photos showing the series' stars dressed for Jack's funeral, his death is really hitting home.

Grab your tissues — the special "This Is Us" episode will air on NBC following the Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 4.