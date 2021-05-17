Watch the emotional trailer for Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey's docuseries

Apple TV+ just dropped the first trailer for Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey's new documentary series, and it's pretty powerful.

Titled "The Me You Can't See," the series focuses on mental health and features stories from people all around the world, including several celebrities like Lady Gaga and Glenn Close.

The docuseries starts streaming May 21 on Apple TV+,and if the trailer is any indication, it will be chock-full of moving testimonials about the importance of emotional well-being.

At the beginning of the new trailer, Winfrey sets the stage for the documentary's theme, sharing the following statement: "All over the world, people are in some kind of mental, psychological, emotional pain."

Harry goes on to ask the TV personality what words she's heard to describe mental health issues and says he's often heard the word "crazy."

"Lost it. Can't keep it together," she replies. "With that stigma of being labeled 'the other,' the telling of the story, being able to say, 'This is what happened to me,' is crucial."

During the series, a mix of actors, singers, athletes and everyday people open up about their own mental health struggles, including Gaga, who says she hopes her story will help normalize the experience.

"I don't tell this story for my own self-service. I've been through it, and people need help," she says.

Aside from Gaga and Close, other high-profile stars featured include chef Rashad Armstead, NBA star DeMar DeRozan, Olympic boxer Virginia “Ginny” Fuchs and mental health advocate Zak Williams. Harry and Winfrey also share their own stories. The co-creators and executive producers partnered with 14 mental health professionals and organizations from around the world for the series.

Harry, who has been open about his struggles with mental health, mentions therapy during the trailer and highlights how important it can be to help people gain control of their situation.

"To make that decision to receive help is not a sign of weakness. In today's world, more than ever, it is a sign of strength," he said.

This isn't the first time Harry and Winfrey have teamed up, of course. In March, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex sat down with the TV legend for a tell-all interview about their decision to step back from the royal family.

The prince and Winfrey first announced their mental health series in April 2019, and it was originally slated to launch in 2020. At the time, Harry shared the following statement expressing his excitement about the project.

"I truly believe that good mental health – mental fitness – is the key to powerful leadership, productive communities and a purpose-driven self,'' he said in a news release. "It is a huge responsibility to get this right as we bring you the facts, the science and the awareness of a subject that is so relevant during these times."

