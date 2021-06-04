Watch the trailer for new 'Peanuts' documentary, 'Who Are You, Charlie Brown?'

Apple TV+ is giving “Peanuts” fans a glimpse at what’s to come in its new documentary about the legendary cartoon.

TODAY revealed an exclusive first look Friday at a new trailer for “Who Are You, Charlie Brown?”, which delves into the impact the cartoon has had.

“I think Charlie Brown is just a little bit of what all of us have inside of us,” late “Peanuts” creator Charles Schulz says in old footage.

Narrated by Academy Award winner Lupita Nyong’o, the documentary features testimonials about the effect “Peanuts” had on people and how Schulz weaved his own life into his stories.

Schulz’s widow, Jean, is among the people who appear in it, along with filmmaker Kevin Smith, tennis legend Billie Jean King, actor Drew Barrymore and TODAY’s own Al Roker.

“As successful as he was, I don’t know that he got the full depth of the love and devotion people had to him and those characters,” Al says about Schulz.

Jean Schulz also recalls how she once referred to her husband with a pet name that wound up inspiring him.

“I remember I called him ‘my sweet Babboo.’ Pretty soon, it was in the comic strip,” she says. The trailer then cuts to an image of Sally giving Linus a gift for Valentine’s Day while referring to him as a “babboo.”

The "Peanuts" gang has delighted fans for generations. Apple TV

King believes Schulz did his best to point out the importance of equality.

“I feel like he always was searching for the truth and wanted the world to be equal,” she says. “You saw the girls in sports, which, as a girl, I’m like, ‘That’s great.’”

Al echoes that sentiment when discussing how the “Peanuts” introduced its first African American character.

“Here I am reading this comic strip, and all of a sudden there’s a kid in there that looks like me,” Al says.

“Who Are You, Charlie Brown?” is the latest “Peanuts” project for Apple TV+, after “The Snoopy Show” debuted back in February. The documentary will be available June 25.