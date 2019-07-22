Hello, neighbor!

The full trailer just dropped for “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood,” the Mister Rogers biopic starring Tom Hanks, and it’s bound to give fans the warm fuzzies.

The movie is based on the real-life friendship between Fred Rogers and journalist Tom Junod (Matthew Rhys), who’s profiling him for a magazine.

Junod starts out as jaded and cynical, but his time with Mister Rogers transforms his outlook on life.

In the trailer, Hanks recreates the famous introduction to “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood,” when the beloved host greets viewers and changes from formal shoes into tennis shoes.

Hanks has Mister Rogers’ look down perfectly, from his parted hair to his signature cardigan and khaki trousers, and he also captures the TV icon’s soothing voice and gentle mannerisms.

Rogers, who died in 2003 at age 74, was recently the subject of “Won’t You Be My Neighbor?”, a 2018 documentary.

The documentary’s director, Morgan Neville, spoke with TODAY last year about the enduring legacy of Mister Rogers and his ongoing fight for kindness and decency.

"The stereotype of Fred Rogers is he's a two-dimensional milquetoast who spoke in warm bromides, but the reality is he was a man of iron will on a mission to fight for goodness," he said.

"He tried to pull together a common humanist point of view that speaks to what kind of neighbors we should be, and what kind of neighborhood we should have — the kind of society we should have,” he added. “He was standing up for something I don't see other people standing up for in this day and age."

“A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” comes out on November 22. With Tom Hanks playing Mister Rogers — or as one fan put it, one national treasure playing another — this movie should be a treat!