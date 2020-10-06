See Tim McGraw's romantic tribute to Faith Hill on 24th wedding anniversary

Tim McGraw is setting the standard for husbands everywhere.

The "I Like It, I Love It" singer shared a romantic tribute to wife Faith Hill in honor of their 24th wedding anniversary.

McGraw, 53, shared a slideshow on Instagram of a few special moments he has shared with Hill, 53, throughout their marriage. He paired snapshots of the two of them with a nearly 45-second clip from one of his new songs, "Hard to Stay Mad At."

"24 yrs....... These years have rushed by in a series of beautiful, painful and unexpected moments.... We have loved, laughed and cried through exciting, inspiring and heartbreaking events in our lives together," he wrote.

The country power couple are parents to daughters Gracie, 23, Maggie, 22, and Audrey, 18. McGraw also had sweet words about what an amazing mother his wife continues to be to their adult children.

"U have been a role model for 3 remarkable young women who have made me a better man than I ever thought I could be," he wrote. "The future will surely hold more of all of these things It only matters if I'm with you It only works if I'm with you My oxygen only exists if you’re by my side Forever and always living and loving our way through anything."

McGraw and Hill make sure to keep the romance alive in their marriage. In August, Hill shared a video of the couple slow dancing at home to celebrate the release of McGraw's 16th studio album, "Here on Earth."

"An unforgettable evening for what in my humble opinion is one of the greatest albums Tim has ever recorded," Hill wrote. "We listened to the double vinyl records blaring from the speakers!!!!!! A night we will never forget."