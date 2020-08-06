See the tattoo Zach Braff got to honor his late friend Nick Cordero

Actor and podcast host Zach Braff got a tattoo to honor his late friend, Broadway star Nick Cordero, who died from coronavirus complications in July at the age of 41.

Braff’s tattoo artist — a man who goes by the moniker Dr. Woo and regularly inks stars — posted a photo to Instagram.

On Braff’s arm, there’s a small depiction of Cordero dancing in a three-piece suit. It’s reminiscent of the outfit Cordero wore when he starred in the Broadway musical “Bullets over Broadway” with Braff in 2014.

Cordero and Braff perform a number from "Bullets over Broadway" together on TODAY in 2014. Slaven Vlasic / Getty Images

Braff and Cordero were close friends; Cordero’s wife, Amanda Kloots and their one-year-old son Elvis, even lived in Braff’s guest house while Cordero was hospitalized for months before his death.

Wednesday night, Kloots posted a note dedicated to her late husband, noting it had been one month since his passing.

“I wish I could say it has got easier, but with each passing day I miss you more and more. I wish I could see you, hold you, kiss you, talk to you, hear your voice, get a hug, see you with Elvis,” she wrote. “Your huge presence in our lives is missed every second of every day. I love you forever and always.”

Braff has posted before about his late friend, writing soon after Cordero’s passing that he was “incredibly grateful” to have gotten to know him in his lifetime.

"I have honestly never known a kinder person. But Covid doesn’t care about the purity of your soul, or the goodness in your heart,” he wrote at the time.