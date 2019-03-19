Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

March 19, 2019, 9:29 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Kayla Boyd

Using interviews with specialists, online reviews and personal experience, TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! TODAY does have affiliate relationships with various online retailers. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue. READ MORE

The anchors of the 3rd hour of TODAY shared a heartwarming story about Logan Brinson, a five-year-old boy who recently opened a library right on his front lawn.

He came up with the idea for Logan’s Little Library after his family realized their hometown didn’t have a public library of its own.

Now, the "little library" trend has taken off, with more and more people putting boxes full of books around their communities, encouraging neighbors to borrow them and leave new ones for others to read.

In celebration of Brinson and his love of spreading the joys of reading, anchors Dylan Dreyer, Sheinelle Jones and Al Roker decided to donate their favorite books that they read to their own children.

Here are the anchor's favorite children's books:

Dylan Dreyer's Favorite Kids' Book

"Caps for Sale" by Esphyr Slobodkina, $7, Amazon

"This is the latest book we read every night," Dreyer said. The fun children's story about a peddler and some monkeys has been around since 1940.

Sheinelle Jones' Favorite Kids' Book

"The Monster at the End of This Book", $5, Amazon

"This one was actually my favorite book as a kid," Jones said. This cute story featuring Sesame Street's Grover is a classic that originally came out in the '70s.

Al Roker's Favorite Kids' Book

"Wheels on the Bus" by Paul O. Zelinsky, $17, Amazon

"I love this book," Roker said, explaining that he bought it for his own kids as well as gifted it to plenty of others over the years. He likes the book so much, he gave it to Dylan Dreyer as a gift for her kids. The book is interactive and has a special place in Roker's heart because his dad was a bus driver. This book is also a No. 1 best-seller on Amazon.