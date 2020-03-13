See stars of new 'Baby-Sitters Club' series re-create classic book cover

“The Baby-Sitters Club” is headed to Netflix later this year, but fans of the beloved books don’t have to wait for the 10-episode series to debut in order to get a new look at the old characters.

Thanks to a new poster from the streaming service, they’re getting a sneak peek right now.

They're back! Netflix

Instead of just showcasing the core four, the promo pic highlights everyone’s favorite alternate officer of the club, too.

Club president Kristy Thomas is played by Sophie Grace, Mary-Anne Spier is brought to life by Malia Baker, Claudia Kishi’s shoes are filled by Momona Tamada and Stacey McGill is played by rising star Shay Rudolph.

And lucky No. 5? That’s fill-in friend Dawn Schafer, as portrayed by Xochitl Gomez.

The core four on the very first book cover for "The Baby-Sitters Club."

If that poster looks familiar, it’s not just because these distinctive characters have been around since author Ann M. Martin first wrote about them in 1986. It’s also because the poster is a fairly faithful re-creation of that very first book cover — with the addition of Dawn and some updated fashions.

The Baby-Sitters Club is back!



Get your first look at the new series (and the iconic book cover that inspired the new poster) pic.twitter.com/rKG6wg8PBF — See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) March 12, 2020

Scholastic went on to publish 130 more "BSC" titles, most of them written by Martin, as well as dozens of related specials, mysteries and other books.

But this isn’t the first time the entrepreneurial gals have made the leap to the screen.

“The Baby-Sitters Club” became a one-season wonder for HBO in 1990, before moving on to the big screen for a theatrical release in 1995.

Take a closer look at the new cast of Netflix's "The Baby-Sitters Club." Netflix

As for the new Netflix run, which will also star Alicia Silverstone (as Kristy’s mom), no premiere date has been set yet.