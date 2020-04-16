See Soleil Moon Frye return in new 'Punky Brewster' reboot trailer

Soleil Moon Frye is back as Punky Brewster — and this time, she's all grown up.

Peacock, NBCUniversal’s streaming service, has released a trailer for its new "Punky Brewster" reboot that finds Frye reviving the role of plucky Punky, who's now a single mom of three. Freddie Prinze Jr. also stars in the new series as Punky's ex-husband, Travis.

"Good to see you, Punky Brewster," Travis tells Punky in the short clip. And is it or us, or does it seem like there are still sparks between the pair?

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

Punky also opens up about being a single mom in the trailer, sharing that raising three kids alone has helped her to rediscover her "Punky Power." But even though she's no kid anymore, Punky still resorts to kooky childhood habits, like wearing two different shoes.

"Haven't done that in a while! Still works," she says when one of her daughters points out her mismatched footwear.

The original "Punky Brewster," which aired from 1984 to 1986 on NBC and from 1987 to 1988 in syndication, told the story of pig-tailed Punky, a bright little girl being raised by her grumpy but kind-hearted foster dad, Henry (George Gaynes).

The new series also stars original cast member Cherie Johnson, who returns as Punky’s best friend, Cherie, and newcomer Quinn Copeland, who plays Izzy, a girl in the foster care system who reminds Punky of her younger self.

Watch the trailer for the new "Punky Brewster" in the video above!

NBCUniversal is the parent company of NBC News.