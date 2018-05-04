See a show on the plaza! Citi Concert Series on TODAY FAQs

share tweet pin email

The Citi Concert Series on TODAY is here! Have you always wanted to attend a show but didn't know how? Miss out no more! We've got all your big questions answered: How to find dates and details for upcoming concerts, how to score Fan Passes, and when and where to show up to make sure you don't miss your favorite act.

Check out our FAQs below — we'll see you at the next show!

************************************************************************************

Leading up to the concert

Schedule

What are the upcoming concerts?

Visit TODAY.com/concerts for the full schedule and to register for the TODAY concerts alerts.

How will I know if the concert schedule changes?

Sign up for the TODAY Concert Alerts to receive updates on any concert schedule/lineup changes. Changes will also be communicated on air, on TODAY.com and via TODAY’s social media channels whenever possible. Follow TODAY on Facebook and Twitter.

Admission

How can I attend a concert?

TODAY concerts are free and open to the public. General admission is on a first-come, first-served basis. For security purposes, a concert line cannot form until 7 p.m. the day before the concert (i.e. if the concert is on Friday, you may begin waiting in line at 7 p.m. on Thursday).

Fan Passes: A limited number of reserved Fan Passes are available by advanced registration via a digital lottery system. For each concert, we will send a Citi Concert Alert on TODAY Newsletter approximately two weeks before the concert date announcing the lottery sign up is open, providing information on how to sign up for a Fan Pass.

You must be registered for the TODAY Concert Alerts to request a Fan Pass. Visit TODAY.com to sign up for the TODAY concerts alerts.

After entering the lottery, Fan Pass recipients will be notified via email approximately one week before the concert and will receive instructions on attending the concert.

VIP Passes are reserved for guests of NBC and the musical performer, and are not available to the general public.

Fan Passes

What is a Fan Pass?

A Fan Pass is special access for fans of the Citi Concert Series on TODAY. With a pass, you’ll spend less time waiting in line and will enter the plaza concert viewing area prior to the general public. A Fan Pass provides entry for the recipient plus one guest.

How do I know if I got a Fan Pass?

Fan Pass lottery recipients will be notified via email approximately one week before the concert.

Are Fan Passes free

Yes.

Can I sell my Fan Pass?

No.

I have a Fan Pass and can no longer attend the concert. Can I give the pass to someone else?

Unfortunately, passes are not transferable. If you can no longer attend, your pass will be released the morning of the show. We encourage any guests to attend as part of the General Admission audience.

Do I need a Fan Pass to attend a concert?

No. All TODAY concerts are open to the general public.

I have a Fan Pass. Does it guarantee that I'll be directly in front of the stage?

Fan Pass holders are invited on the plaza ahead of the general public. Exact placement is at the discretion of security.

How many Fan Passes do you give out?

It varies for each concert.

Directions

Where is the TODAY plaza located? What’s the best way to get there?

The TODAY plaza is located at Rockefeller Center on 48th Street between 5th and 6th Avenues, right outside Studio 1A. Many subway lines have stops within several blocks of the plaza.

What to expect

How many people attend the concerts?

Concert attendance varies for each artist. On average, several thousand fans attend. We have had concerts that reached up to 18,000 people (ex. One Direction).

Are there seats available on the plaza?

All concerts are standing room only. There is no seating available.

Where is the stage located?

The placement of the stage can vary, but is usually located closer to 49th Street.

Preparing for the concert

What time should I arrive to get a good spot?

General admission is on a first-come, first-served basis, so try to arrive by 5 a.m. For security purposes, a concert line cannot form until 7 p.m the day before the performance (i.e. if the concert is on Friday, you may begin waiting in line at 7 p.m. on Thursday).

Are there age restrictions for concert attendees?

No.

What can I bring into the concert with me?

You are typically able to bring food, umbrellas, cameras and jackets. However, security has the final say the morning of the concert. If you choose to wait outside for the night prior to the concert, you are not allowed to bring in tents, chairs, sleeping bags, mattresses, tarps, etc.

What should I wear?

We recommend dressing comfortably for standing outside for up to several hours for the duration of the show. You may want to factor in any clothing or accessories necessary for inclement weather.

What happens in inclement weather?

Generally, concerts happen rain or shine. However, if inclement weather becomes challenging for an outdoor performance, the artist may be moved inside the studio. Unfortunately, due to space limitations, audience members are not allowed inside the studio.

************************************************************************************

At the concert

Checking in

Where should I check in?

General Admission check-in is usually located at 48th Street between 5th and 6th Ave. There are designated check-in areas for Fan Pass, Sunrise Pass and VIP Pass holders. Special check-in instructions are provided in email confirmations when passes are provided.

Is there a security check?

Yes.

What time do General Admission attendees enter the concert area?

This varies by concert, but usually happens between 5 a.m. and 7 a.m.

What if I can’t arrive by check-in time listed on my Fan Pass?

For security reasons, the line closes at 6 a.m.

Can I leave the concert area and re-enter?

For security reasons, re-entry is not allowed. Once attendees enter the concert area, they must stay for the duration of the show or until they decide to leave the premises.

Guests with disabilities

Are there accommodations for guests with disabilities?

TODAY has a designated area for guests with disabilities at every concert. This section will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis. Each disabled guest may bring one accompanying person with them into the section; additional members of the party will be accommodated in the same zone if possible, but might have to stand in another section when capacity is reached.

If you require disabled accommodations, we suggest arriving by 6 a.m. to ensure an optimal spot. Guests requiring special accommodation should proceed to the front of the check-in line and alert the TODAY plaza staff of their needs. Disabled attendees who received a special pass should follow the check-in instructions for the pass holders; personnel on site will escort you to the designated area for our guests with disabilities.

Guests with disabilities can contact the TODAY reception desk at 212.664.4602 to address any special needs prior to the concert. The TODAY plaza staff will be will be available to assist with any questions on site during the concert.

Amenities

Where are the restrooms located?

The nearest restrooms are in the Rockefeller Center Concourse. They can be accessed through 30 Rockefeller Plaza. The restrooms open at 7 a.m.

Where can I get food and beverages?

There are many food and beverage options around the plaza and inside the Rockefeller Center Concourse, which is accessed through 30 Rockefeller Plaza.

Is there medical support on site if needed?

Yes. Ambulance and paramedics are stationed at 48th Street at every concert.

Enjoying the concert

What time do the musicians start performing?

Typically, the on-air musical performance takes place during the 8 a.m. hour. Some artists also choose to rehearse in front of fans in advance of the main performance.

Will I be able to see the TODAY show and anchors?

The anchors are typically on the plaza many times throughout the show.

What time will the concert end?

Usually the concerts end around 9 a.m.

Will I be able to meet the musicians?

Most artists leave right after their performance for other engagements.

************************************************************************************

After the concert

What can I visit in the area after the concert ends?

There are many attractions nearby. You can visit the NBC Experience Store or the Top of the Rock, take the NBC Studio Tour, or explore numerous restaurants, shops and other tourist attractions.

How can I share my experience?

During and after your concert experience, you can share your photos and videos on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Vine — whatever social platform you prefer. Tag the TODAY show so we take notice!

Where can I view official clips of the concerts?

You can find official clips at TODAY.com/concerts.