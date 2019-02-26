Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Feb. 26, 2019, 7:55 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Scott Stump

Shania Twain has gone Hollywood.

An exclusive clip released by People magazine shows the country star making her acting debut in a romantic candlelight dinner scene with two-time Oscar nominee John Travolta in the upcoming film "Trading Paint."

Twain plays Travolta's love interest in the story of a veteran dirt track race car driver who has a falling out with his son, an up-and-coming racing star.

Twain and Travolta's characters get to know one another over dinner with some wine and candles as Travolta reminisces about growing up in a family that loved racing.

"Tell me about your hobby,” she says.

"Hobby?" he answers.

"Yeah, racing," she says.

"Hell, no, racing ain’t no hobby. It’s more like a family tradition,'' he replies.

A trailer released last month for the movie shows Travolta expressing frustration to Twain over the relationship with his son, played by Toby Sebastian, who signs with a rival racing team led by Michael Madsen.

"You guys will figure it out," she says.

Twain opened up to Entertainment Tonight Canada in 2017 about her first acting experience during the making of the movie.

"It’s fun and it feels really natural for me,'' she said. "I thought I was going to be really intimidated. I was unexpectedly, I guess surprisingly, comfortable. I know that has a lot to do with John."

"Shania was born to be on film,'' Travolta told ET Canada.

Twain also revealed that she had wanted to work with Travolta for a while.

"I wanted to do a duet album with him years ago,'' she said.

"Trading Paint" is available on demand now.