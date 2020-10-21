Bette Midler posts new pic of Sarah Jessica Parker in character for 'Hocus Pocus' reunion

Sarah Jessica Parker is getting ready to spook us all over again.

On Tuesday, Bette Midler shared a photo on Instagram featuring Parker dressed as her "Hocus Pocus" character, Sarah, as the actors get set to reunite for a one-night-only Halloween special.

Parker, Midler and Kathy Najimy will all reprise their roles from the film for a virtual event on Oct. 30 called "In Search of the Sanderson Sisters: A Hocus Pocus Hulaween Takeover" that will benefit Midler’s nonprofit, New York Restoration Project.

Midler is certainly helping to build a buzz about the reunion.

Earlier this week, she posted another photo featuring her, Parker and Najimy rehearsing.

"Your 3 fav witches - @sarahjessicaparker @kathynajimy & ME - are returning for 1 night only on 10/30 at 8p ET!" she wrote. "'In Search of the Sanderson Sisters' is the best thing to happen to #Halloween since Hocus Pocus + Reeses Pieces."

"Hocus Pocus," about three witches who are accidentally resurrected after 300 years, came out in 1993. It didn’t fare too well in theaters, nor receive the most glowing reviews, but it has since grown into a cult classic. Last year, Disney+ said it will develop a sequel.

The film remains beloved by fans — and Midler herself.

"I have to say, I'm flawless in that movie," she told TODAY in 2016, adding it was her favorite film that she's made.

Parker remains amazed at the flick's popularity.

"I don't think any of us who were making it at the time thought 'Hocus Pocus' would have such a long life," Parker told Entertainment Weekly in 1998 while discussing the movie on its 25th anniversary. "People tell me all the time they grew up watching it, and that they still watch it. I think it's wonderful."