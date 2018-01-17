See Ryan Reynolds' hilarious birthday tribute to Betty White

share tweet pin email

Ryan Reynolds wanted to make sure Betty White had a fabulous 96th birthday on Wednesday, so the Canadian actor paid tribute to the TV legend in a hilarious message.

Reynolds, 41, posted a photo of his "Deadpool" character celebrating with a martini and a hot dog as he poses next to a pic of White enjoying her own frankfurter.

"Happy Birthday to the one and only @bettymwhite! Cheers to another year of 'Tinis and Weenies!" joked Reynolds, who played White's grandson in the 2009 film "The Proposal."

NBC Ryan Reynolds shares a laugh with his "Proposal" co-star Betty White during an appearance on "The Tonight Show with Jay Leno" in 2010.

As White's fans know, earlier this month the legendary nonagenarian opened up to Parade magazine about the secret to her happy and healthy life. The six-time Emmy winner, whose entertainment career spans more than 75 years, credited her longevity to her positive attitude — and her love of vodka and hot dogs.

"I know it sounds corny, but I try to see the funny side and the upside, not the downside," the "Golden Girls" alum explained. "I get bored with people who complain about this or that. It’s such a waste of time.”

White's advice for a happy future?

"Enjoy life,” she said. “Accentuate the positive, not the negative. It sounds so trite, but a lot of people will pick out something to complain about, rather than say, ‘Hey, that was great!’ It’s not hard to find great stuff if you look."

Well, we think you're pretty great, Betty! Happy 96th!