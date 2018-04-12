See Ryan Reynolds' cheeky response to Hugh Jackman's anniversary tweet

When it comes to online mischief making, there's no one more talented than Ryan Reynolds.
The actor's wife, Blake Lively, who's often in his hilarious social media crosshairs, knows that all too well. But she's not the focus of his latest effort.
Instead, this time, that honor goes to Hugh Jackman.
That opportunity came with the "Wolverine" actor took to Twitter Wednesday to celebrate 22 years of marriage with Deborra-lee Furness.
Jackman's heartfelt message was sweet, touching and the perfect set up for some classic Reynolds snark.
"I gave this 3 months. Tops," Reynolds wrote. "I was wrong."
Reynolds and Jackman go way back, thanks to their Marvel movie roots, and the "Deadpool" star just couldn't let an opportunity to razz his pal pass.
Now, we'll just have to sit back and wait for a response from Jackman, who's no stranger to Reynolds' sense of humor.
After all, when Reynolds wore a cutout of his face in "Deadpool," Wolverine slashed back with a Reynolds mask of his own — and some sharp wit — to roast his friend for earning a spot on the Walk of Fame.
"How could a guy who failed his high school drama class be this talented?" Jackman-as-Reynolds asked. "I have no answer for that."
With superhero pals like these, who needs villains?