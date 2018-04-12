See Ryan Reynolds' cheeky response to Hugh Jackman's anniversary tweet

share tweet pin email

When it comes to online mischief making, there's no one more talented than Ryan Reynolds.

The actor's wife, Blake Lively, who's often in his hilarious social media crosshairs, knows that all too well. But she's not the focus of his latest effort.

Instead, this time, that honor goes to Hugh Jackman.

That opportunity came with the "Wolverine" actor took to Twitter Wednesday to celebrate 22 years of marriage with Deborra-lee Furness.

I believe in life we need to see and truly be seen by the most important people in our lives. Deb, from day one, we had that. 22 years later ... it only gets deeper. You and the kids are the greatest gift I will ever receive. I love you a gazillion times around the world. pic.twitter.com/VsoDq4HxDw — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) April 11, 2018

Jackman's heartfelt message was sweet, touching and the perfect set up for some classic Reynolds snark.

I gave this 3 months. Tops. I was wrong. https://t.co/gxXSdACQ1X — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) April 11, 2018

"I gave this 3 months. Tops," Reynolds wrote. "I was wrong."

Reynolds and Jackman go way back, thanks to their Marvel movie roots, and the "Deadpool" star just couldn't let an opportunity to razz his pal pass.

AFP/Getty Images Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman don't mind making fun of each other every so often.

Now, we'll just have to sit back and wait for a response from Jackman, who's no stranger to Reynolds' sense of humor.

After all, when Reynolds wore a cutout of his face in "Deadpool," Wolverine slashed back with a Reynolds mask of his own — and some sharp wit — to roast his friend for earning a spot on the Walk of Fame.

"How could a guy who failed his high school drama class be this talented?" Jackman-as-Reynolds asked. "I have no answer for that."

With superhero pals like these, who needs villains?