Queen Elizabeth is spending quality time this season with three generations of her heirs to the throne — and the pictures are sweet as pudding.

Along with her son and heir apparent Prince Charles, his son Prince William and third in line to the throne, Prince George, 6, the Royals got together to make Christmas pudding at Buckingham palace as part of the launch of The Royal British Legion's "Together at Christmas" initiative.

Her Majesty and Their Royal Highnesses preparing special Christmas puddings in the Music Room at Buckingham Palace in December 2019. Chris Jackson/Getty Images

It's rare to see all four generations of Royals photographed together, but they gathered for this important cause which provides support to members of the Royal Navy, British Army, Royal Air Force, veterans and their families at annual get-togethers for the charity network.

Her Majesty and their Royal Highnesses prepared traditional Christmas puddings together in the Music Room at Buckingham Palace. According to a press release, the four generations of Royals gathered together are meant to represent the different age ranges that the charity provides for, from children of service personnel to World War II veterans.

The photos were taken as part of the launch of The Royal British Legion’s "Together at Christmas" initiative. Chris Jackson/Getty Images

If Prince George looks like an expert mixing up the pudding it's no doubt due to the fact that he's no stranger to the culinary world — in fact, his fancy school lunches have been well-documented.

Traditional Christmas puddings — a mixture of dried fruits, spices, dark sugar and alcohol such as stout — are a staple of the holiday festivities in England, and the ones that the Royal Family made will become part of 99 puddings distributed across the charity's network in the UK and Commonwealth. (The puddings also serve to represent The Royal British Legion's 99th year.)

Footage of the joyful pudding prep was recorded for "The Queen's Christmas Broadcast" on Christmas Day.

It's rare to see all four generations of Royals photographed together, but they gathered for this important cause. Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Meanwhile, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge saw another opportunity to do good this Christmas.

Yesterday, a post from Kensington Palace told Instagram followers about an organization that can help anyone struggling during the holiday season.

"Christmas can be an exciting time, when family and friends get together to celebrate," began the post. "But not everyone has a support network to celebrate with, and those that do can still feel isolated and alone."

It's wonderful to see all of the outreach efforts from the Royals this season — and of course their adorable family photos as well!