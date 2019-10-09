Welcome home, Mama!

Pink just shared a sweet video of her 2-year-old son, Jameson, greeting her as she returned home after headlining a music festival in Brazil.

“Mama, I got you flowers,” Jameson said as his mom hugged him in the car.

Pink’s husband, Carey Hart, appeared to be filming the sweet moment, and Jameson assured his dad that he had gotten him flowers, too.

“I missed you so much,” Pink said as she snuggled with her little boy. “I love my flowers. They’re so beautiful.”

The pop singer, 40, has been on the road a lot lately for her "Beautiful Trauma" world tour, which wraps up next month. But between shows, she always makes time to bond with Jameson, Hart and her 8-year-old daughter, Willow.

The family of four celebrated Pink receiving her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame earlier this year.

The whole family came out to celebrate Pink's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Mike Blake / Reuters

Pink has said motherhood has “completely changed” her, and it's also affected her her approach to making music.

"I'm much more open, I'm much more accepting of myself, I'm much more thoughtful," the singer told Carson Daly on TODAY in April. "I think about the world more, and what we're leaving for these kids, and the direction we're headed in. And so I guess it changes your music."

She also talked about the joy her kids bring to her everyday life.

"I don't know, it's fun. I like noise," she said. "The kids bring a levity to the situation that wouldn't otherwise exist. They make everything fun, they bring so much joy, they're entertainment, they're thoughtful.”

And, obviously, they're adorable. Thanks for sharing this sweet family moment, Pink!