See Pink's son, Jameson, 'rocking out' after battling coronavirus symptoms

He’s in the pink again!

Pink and Carey Hart’s son, Jameson, is feeling fit after his recent battle with coronavirus symptoms — and dad provided proof of that.

On Thursday, the off-road truck racer shared a video of the 3-year-old sitting atop a kids’ ATV, smiling, swaying and even headbanging along to Led Zeppelin’s “Black Dog.

“You rocking out, dude?” Dad asks. “Yeah, Led Zeppelin!”

But that wasn’t the only rockin’ around. Another video in the same post shows Jameson’s big sister, 8-year-old Willow, climbing and swinging from a rock wall.

(Click or swipe through to see both clips.)

And it wasn’t long before the little guy joined her up there, too, as another post proved.

Hart captioned the action, “Night time shenanigans at the Shop w/ the crazy kids.” But it was so much more than that for the family that’s been through a lot lately.

Just one week ago, Pink revealed that she had tested positive for the coronavirus, and that her son began exhibiting symptoms, too. Days later, in an Instagram Live interview with author Jen Pastiloff, the singer-songwriter said that Jameson actually “had the worst of it.”

“There’s been many nights where I’ve cried,” she said of the heartbreak of watching him go through it. “And I’ve never prayed more in my life.”

But, thankfully, those worries appear to be over now.