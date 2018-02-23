'This Is Us' heads to Vegas for Kate's bachelorette party

share tweet pin email

The Pearsons are going to Vegas!

"This Is Us" may be enjoying a short break after devastating fans with the real story behind Jack's tragic death, but when the hit NBC drama returns on Feb. 27, prepare to party.

Ron Batzdorff/NBC Kate and her pals raise a toast as they say goodbye to her single life.

The episode will follow Kate (Chrissy Metz) and her fiancé, Toby (Chris Sullivan), as they whoop it up at their respective bachelorette and bachelor parties in Las Vegas — and knowing that fun-loving duo, things are bound to get wild.

Ron Batzdorff/NBC Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson) shows how it's done in Sin City.

NBC released photos from the upcoming episode and it looks like everyone has a blast in Sin City — especially Randall's wife, Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson), who gets a chance to unleash her inner party girl. Check out Beth living her best life in that limo.

Ron Batzdorff/NBC Metz shares a hug with co-star Caitlin Thompson (Madison).

With just three new episodes left this season, there's lots to process: In addition to grieving our beloved Jack (Milo Ventimiglia), celebrating Kate and Toby's impending nuptials, worrying about Kevin (Justin Hartley) and his sobriety, and crossing our fingers for Randall (Sterling K. Brown) and Beth's new restoration business, we'll also see plenty more flashbacks of Jack and Rebecca (Mandy Moore) in happier times.

Ron Batzdorff/NBC Randall (Sterling K. Brown), Toby (Chris Sullivan) and Kevin (Justin Hartley) have a little Vegas-style fun.

One pic from the upcoming episode shows America's favorite couple holding each other close at what looks to be an anniversary party.

Ron Batzdorff Rebecca and Jack in happier times.

In other words, keep the tissues close — as usual.

"This Is Us" returns to NBC at 9 p.m. EST on Tuesday, Feb. 27, and we can't wait!