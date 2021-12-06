It’s been more than two decades since Carrie Bradshaw and her Manolo Blahniks waltzed into our lives in “Sex and the City,” which aired on HBO from 1998 to 2004.

Sarah Jessica Parker will play Carrie once more in the series reboot, “And Just Like That…”, joined by several of her co-stars, including Kristin Davis (Charlotte York), Cynthia Nixon (Miranda Hobbes) and Chris Noth (Mr. Big).

Carrie and her friends were in their 30s and 40s in the original series, and the reboot catches up to them as they navigate friendship and love in New York City in their 50s.

With the reboot premiering Dec. 9 on HBO Max, we’re taking a look at the cast of “Sex and the City” then and now.

Sarah Jessica Parker (Carrie Bradshaw)

Sarah Jessica Parker Alamy / Getty Images

Parker was 33 when “Sex and the City” began, and she was already known for her leading roles in films including “The First Wives Club” and “Hocus Pocus.”

After the show ended in 2004, Parker focused on her movie career, starring in the two “Sex and the City” sequel films as well as comedies including “The Family Stone” and “Failure to Launch.” In 2005, she started her own production company, Pretty Matches, which has produced shows including her acclaimed HBO series “Divorce.”

Now 56, Parker says returning to the world of “Sex and the City” has been a joyful experience, telling Vogue, "The world of Carrie and her friends has always been about coming home, and I felt like we needed that right now.”

Kristin Davis (Charlotte York Goldenblatt)

Kristin Davis Alamy / Getty Images

Davis joined the “Sex and the City” cast at 33 with several TV credits under her belt, including long-running roles on “General Hospital” and “Melrose Place.”

After “Sex and the City,” Davis became more involved in philanthropic work, including serving as an ambassador for Oxfam and advocating for the protection of African elephants. She also recently starred in the Netflix Christmas rom-com “Holiday in the Wild.” She will be returning as Charlotte in the reboot.

Cynthia Nixon (Miranda Hobbes)

Cynthia Nixon Alamy / Getty Images

Nixon was already an accomplished Broadway actor when she joined “Sex and the City” at 32. She won an Emmy for her portrayal of cynical lawyer Miranda Hobbes on “Sex and the City," and she will reprise the role in the reboot.

Her career took a political turn when she announced her campaign for governor of New York in 2018, focusing on issues including immigrant rights, climate change and marijuana legalization. Incumbent governor Andrew Cuomo ended up beating her for the Democratic nomination.

After Cuomo resigned this year amid allegations of sexual harassment, Nixon tweeted, "The difference between me and Andrew Cuomo? Neither of us is governor, but I still have my Emmy(s)."

Kim Cattrall (Samantha Jones)

Kim Cattrall Alamy / Getty Images

Cattrall was 41 when she joined the “Sex and the City” cast, and she scored multiple Emmy and Golden Globe nominations (and one Golden Globe win) for her portrayal of the irreverent Samantha Jones.

She will notably not be returning for the reboot but despite rumors of a feud, Parker insists there is no bad blood between her and former co-star.

Since “Sex and the City” ended, Cattrall has enjoyed a thriving TV and film career, including starring roles in the Canadian dark comedy “Sensitive Skin” and the Fox drama “Filthy Rich,” both of which she produced.

Chris Noth (Mr. Big)

Chris Noth Alamy / Getty Images

Noth was already known for his work on “Law & Order” in the ‘90s when he played the notorious Mr. Big, Carrie’s on-again, off-again love interest, in the original series.

Now 67, Noth is also known for his recurring role as Peter Florrick on “The Good Wife." He will definitely be returning as Big in the “Sex and the City” sequel, and has been posting some very cozy photos with Parker on set.

“Just like the old days!” he captioned one pic of them snuggling under the covers.

John Corbett (Aidan Shaw)

John Corbett Alamy / Getty Images

Corbett played Carrie’s boyfriend Aidan in later seasons of “Sex and the City,” and he went on to land recurring roles in several shows throughout the 2000s, including “Parenthood” and “The United States of Tara.”

The actor, 60, told Page Six earlier this year that he will return as Aidan in the reboot, saying he thought he “might be in quite a few” episodes.

David Eigenberg (Steve Brady)

David Eigenberg Alamy / Getty Images

Eigenberg, 57, had a recurring role as Miranda’s boyfriend and eventual husband, Steve, in the original “Sex and the City” series.

Since 2012, he has had a starring role as Senior Firefighter Christopher Herrmann in NBC’s “Chicago Fire.” He will be returning for the upcoming “Sex and the City” reboot.

Evan Handler (Harry Goldenblatt)

Evan Handler Alamy / Getty Images

Handler, 60, played Charlotte’s divorce lawyer and later husband in the original show.

After his “Sex and the City” ended, he went on to star in the Showtime dramedy “Californication” and the Starz crime drama, “Power.” He will be returning as Harry Goldenblatt in “And Just Like That…”.

Mario Cantone (Anthony Marentino)

Mario Cantone Alamy / Getty Images

Cantone, 61, played Charlotte’s sardonic wedding planner on “Sex and the City.” He went on to focus on his comedy career, with Showtime releasing a comedy special based on his Tony-winning one-man show, “Laugh Whore.”

He will be returning for the “Sex and the City” reboot and recently posted a series of photos from set.

“Last day on set @justlikethatmax with my Char,” he wrote in the caption. “I will miss this. What a ride.”

Bridget Moynahan (Natasha Naginsky)

Bridget Moynahan Alamy / Getty Images

Moynahan, 50, played Big’s ex-wife, Natasha Naginsky, “Sex and the City,” and she is returning for the reboot. This might make things complicated for Carrie and Big — but really, when is their relationship not complicated?

After her time on “Sex and the City,” Moynahan landed starring roles in shows including “Six Degrees” and “Blue Bloods.”

Willie Garson (Stanford Blatch)

Willie Garson Alamy / Getty Images

Willie Garson played one of Carrie’s best friends, Stanford Blatch, in “Sex and the City” and had extensive film and TV credits to his name.

Garson sadly died in September at age 57 from pancreatic cancer. He had already filmed scenes for “And Just Like That…” and it sounds like he will appear posthumously in the show. However, showrunner Patrick King told The New York Times that Stanford's death will not be included as a plot point.