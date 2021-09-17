Orlando Bloom braved paddleboarding with a great white shark, and the clip is wild

Orlando Bloom just braved the open seas — and fiancée Katy Perry had no fear about it, either.

The “Pirates of the Caribbean” star posted a video of himself paddleboarding near a great white shark earlier this week on Instagram.

“When fear becomes your friend and @themalibuartist captures the moment,” he captioned the clip, which features him in clear green water near a shark.

Perry couldn’t let the moment pass without a little bit of humor.

She commented, “next time go out and put some peanut butter on babe.”

Perry and Bloom got engaged in 2019 and welcomed daughter Daisy in 2020. While Bloom has son Flynn, 10, with ex-wife Miranda Kerr, Daisy is the first child for Perry, who said becoming a mom was unlike anything she ever experienced.

“When you have a child, you have someone who looks at you and doesn’t know anything on your résumé, doesn’t know anything about your bank account, doesn’t know anything, doesn’t care, and just loves you,” she told fashion magazine L’Officiel this past spring. “Unconditional love. It’s just ... everything I think I was looking for.”

Perry has also gushed about how wonderful Bloom is as a dad.

“Daddy’s doing a great job. Daddy has stepped in,” she told “Entertainment Tonight” last October. “I’ve seen the Bjorn on him, I’ve seen him with the bottle, I’ve seen all the pictures. It’s all good.”

Bloom feels just as strongly about Perry, noting that their temporary split in 2017 actually worked out for them in the long run.

“It’s really about an individual journey that makes the whole thing better. We both had to decide to go on that journey separately because it’s not my half and your half that makes a whole,” he told People. “It’s my wholeness and your wholeness that makes this whole thing happen.”