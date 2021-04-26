Lucy and Ricky have never looked so good.

A new photo of Nicole Kidman as Lucille Ball and Javier Bardem as Desi Arnaz in their upcoming movie, “Being the Ricardos,” captures the two Oscar winners tackling the high-profile roles.

Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long.

Kidman, left, is Lucille Ball opposite Javier Bardem, right, as Desi Arnaz. Backgrid

In the picture, Kidman, leaning against a green car, is wearing yellow pants, with a checkered blazer and a scarf around her head, while Bardem is decked out in black slacks and a green tuxedo jacket.

The film, which will be written and directed by Aaron Sorkin, follows the events that transpired during one week of shooting “I Love Lucy.”

Ball and Arnaz remain one of TV's most iconic couples. CBS Photo Archive / Getty Images

Earlier this month, Kidman teased the movie by posting a photo of herself on set in front in front of a sign that read "Closed set. No social media. No photos."

“Currently in production,” Kidman captioned the picture, along with the hashtag #BeingTheRicardos.

Kidman knows she has big shoes to fill, taking on the part of a TV comedy legend.

“I was like, ‘Yeah, I would love to give it a go,’” Kidman told Variety in January. “With Aaron’s words and his direction and Javier ... that’s kind of a wonderful prospect to, you know. But yikes, off we go. Give it a go. Try my best — see if I can do it.”

Ball and Arnaz’s daughter, Lucie Arnaz, has already given the stamp of approval to the project.

“Aaron has done a wonderful job of bringing these characters to life, and it's just a little soupcon,” she said on Facebook in January. “It’s a little slice of life in their journey. It's not the whole story. It's not a biopic from cradle to grave. It is a two-hour feature film about these two people and some of the remarkable things that they lived through.”

Ball and Arnaz, who married in 1940 and divorced in 1960, also had a son, Desi Arnaz. Jr. The elder Arnaz died in 1986 at the age of 69, while Ball died in 1989 at 77.

It’s unclear when “Being the Ricardos,” which also stars fellow Oscar winner J.K. Simmons, according to IMDB, will be released.

Related: