See Nick Jonas, Ed Sheeran, others perform in bed to benefit sick kids

share tweet pin email

Pop stars Nick Jonas and Ed Sheeran may be famous for their onstage performances, but this holiday season, the big-hearted hit-makers will be singing their songs snuggled up in bed.

The pair have joined a growing list of pop stars from around the globe who film themselves performing their hits while tucked in bed as part of Bedstock, an online music festival created in solidarity with seriously ill children who are forced to spend their holidays in hospital beds.

Since 2014, Bedstock has attracted some of music's biggest stars, and this year's "Bigger and BEDDER" lineup continues the tradition with Sheeran, 26, who cuddles up with an adorable teddy bear to croon his 2017 No. 1 hit single "Shape of You," and Jonas, 25, who dons pajamas to strum his 2014 hit "Jealous" on an acoustic guitar.

"I'm excited to be performing from bed for Bedstock this year and hope that my fans and social followers will join me in supporting such an amazing cause,” Jonas said in a statement. "To play in bed for hospitalized kids who can’t get out of theirs, is an incredible honor that I am proud to be a part of."

The online festival, which debuts on Giving Tuesday, Nov. 28, helps raise funds and awareness for MyMusicRx, a flagship program of the Children’s Cancer Association that delivers the healing power of music to thousands of hospitalized kids and teens around the U.S.

Also on the virtual bill for 2017: former Beatle Ringo Starr & His All-Star Band, Matchbox Twenty front man Rob Thomas, The Breeders, Iron & Wine, Vance Joy, Shinedown, Milky Chance, and nearly 100 others.

Watch the Bedstock festival online at www.bedstock.com.