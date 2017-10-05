share tweet pin email

It turns out Larry David imitating Sen. Bernie Sanders on all those episodes of "Saturday Night Live" was just two cousins having some family fun.

The two Brooklyn baldies reacted in hilarious fashion when they found out they are actually related on the season premiere of the PBS show "Finding Your Roots."

Host Henry Louis Gates Jr. set up the surprise by giving the star of HBO's "Curb Your Enthusiasm" and the Vermont senator a book featuring pictures of a certain distant cousin.

"I hope it's a good athlete,'' David joked before opening his book.

"What the hell!" he responds when seeing Sanders' photo.

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link Here’s how Larry David came to play Bernie Sanders (perfectly) Play Video - 1:12 Here’s how Larry David came to play Bernie Sanders (perfectly) Play Video - 1:12

Sanders had a similar reaction.

"You’re kidding!" he yelled before putting a hand on his head. "That is unbelievable!"

David hilariously portrayed Sanders on multiple "SNL" episodes during the last presidential campaign.

Sanders was in on the joke, even joining David for a "Titantic" spoof on the show last year.

"People say to me, they talk about Larry David, and I say, ‘He does a better Bernie Sanders than I do,''' Sanders joked to Gates.

Follow TODAY.com writer Scott Stump on Twitter.