See Tom Hanks, Meryl Streep re-enact each other's classic roles on 'Ellen'

share tweet pin email

After all these years, finally getting to see two of our finest, most beloved American actors side-by-side in a new film — that would be Tom Hanks and Meryl Streep in "The Post" — means just one thing.

Hilarious talk show appearances.

Sure, it may mean Academy Awards later on, but for now we get to revel in the silliness Hanks and Streep are going through to promote the film, and in the case of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," that means putting on some pretty hilarious headgear to re-enact each other's classic roles.

In a clip from the interview, which aired on "Ellen" Tuesday, Streep and Hanks clearly have a mutual admiration society going; one of his favorite movies of hers is "Sophie's Choice" (1982), while she admired his "Forrest Gump" (1994) very much. Cue DeGeneres handing over some lines from "Gump" to Streep, who immediately began reading them in a drawl.

Eventually the pair moved on to the wigs and hats, which meant we heard Streep (in a tiny cowboy hat) reading lines from Hanks' Woody from 1995's "Toy Story" (and emoting extravagantly), followed by Hanks in a huge blond wig donning a British accent to portray Streep's Margaret Thatcher from "The Iron Lady" (2011).

We're hard-pressed to decide what seems more wonderful: that video, or Streep appearing on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" Monday evening struggling to name all 20 movies she's been Oscar nominated for in just 60 seconds.

"I can't remember last Thursday, I can only remember the olden days," she said, and was appalled that she guessed wrong over "A Cry In the Dark" (1988), the movie that brought us the line, "the dingo took my baby!"

Whichever talk show appearance you prefer, you have to admit: it was an Oscar-worthy performance!

Follow Randee Dawn on Twitter.