Meghan Markle used to drive an old beat-up car, and she has the best story about it

The Duchess of Sussex reminisced about her acting days during her first daytime talk show appearance since becoming a royal.
Meghan Markle shared a funny audition story in an appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show." Michael Rozman / Warner Bros.
By Lindsay Lowe

Long before the former Meghan Markle became a duchess, and before she landed her role as Rachel Zane in “Suits," she was a struggling actor in Los Angeles just trying to book a role.

The Duchess of Sussex, 40, shared a funny story about the beat-up car she used to drive to auditions during an interview this week on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

“It had a life of its own,” she said of her former car, which she described as a “very, very old” Ford Explorer Sport.

“At a certain point the key stopped working on the driver’s side so you couldn’t get yourself in through the door,” Meghan said. “So after auditions, I would park at the back of the parking lot and I would open the trunk and climb in and then pull it shut behind me and crawl over all my seats to get out. That’s how I would come to and fro!”

The duchess added that she would pretend to be searching for something in her trunk so people wouldn't notice her climbing in.

“I would play it off, I would be like, ‘Oh, just looking for my resume and my highlighters for my script. Oh, maybe it’s back there…’ and then crawl in," she explained, laughing. "The things we do."

Meghan's visit to the "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" marked the first time she has appeared on a daytime talk show since becoming a duchess. Since she and Prince Harry stepped down as a senior members of the British royal family last year, they have continued to advocate for charitable causes.

They recently appeared together at the 2021 Salute to Freedom Gala, an event in New York City honoring service members, veterans and their families.

The duchess also recently penned an open letter to Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer arguing for a comprehensive, federal paid family leave policy.

"Paid leave should be a national right, rather than a patchwork option limited to those whose employers have policies in place, or those who live in one of the few states where a leave program exists,” Meghan wrote. “If we’re going to create a new era of family first policies, let’s make sure that includes a strong paid leave program for every American that’s guaranteed, accessible, and encouraged without stigma or penalty.”

