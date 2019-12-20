See Mariah Carey's 8-year-old twins in new 'All I Want for Christmas Is You' video

Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You” is the gift that keeps on giving — both for the singer herself and for those who love her festive hit.

The single recently reached No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot 100 for the first time ever, a full 25 years after it hit the charts. And now Carey is thanking her fans for that accolade by releasing an all-new music video for the Christmas anthem.

And it stars a couple of Carey’s greatest hits — her 8-year-old twins!

“We wanted to make a modern classic, and that’s kind of been the theme with this song from the beginning,” Carey revealed in a live YouTube Q&A shortly before the new clip debuted. “So it’s kind of the opposite of the original video.”

Mariah Carey fans just got all they wanted for Christmas — a new music video! Mariah Carey/ Youtube

The original was shot to look like a vintage home movie, but the new take is a polished production that packs scenes that tug on the hitmaker’s heartstrings.

The singer channels her inner angel for her new take on "All I Want for Christmas Is You." Mariah Carey/ Youtube

When one fan asked about what part Carey considers best of all, she said, “It’s going to be hard to find. There’s a lot of things to be discovered in this clip. … The production is very grandiose.”

But fans who keep their eyes open will be rewarded.

“Roc and Roe have their own little moment, and that makes me so happy,” she said of her favorite part.

Mariah Carey's mini-me, daughter Monroe, shows off her moves in the clip. Mariah Carey/ Youtube

And son Moroccan does a dance for mom's music video, too. Mariah Carey/ Youtube

Roc and Roe are her nicknames for Moroccan and Monroe, the children she shares with ex-husband Nick Cannon.

But they aren’t the only ones to make a surprise cameo.

Merry Christmas from Cha Cha! Mariah Carey/ Youtube

As Carey mentioned in that Q&A, “Also my dog, Cha Cha, is making an appearance, as well."

So the new take on the old favorite is a family affair, and the 49-year-old singer-songwriter is thrilled that the track is still a favorite for other families, too.

“It makes me happy to know that it makes other people's holidays brighten up a little bit,” she said.