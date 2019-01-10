Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

We love it when celebs share throwback pics from their childhoods, and "This Is Us" star Mandy Moore is one of Hollywood's most generous.

Whether it's a cute pic of her as a tot cuddling up to her cat, or an awkward shot in a dance leotard, Moore digs through the family scrapbook and shares it all — no matter how silly she looks.

Mandy Moore is always game for sharing throwback photos from her childhood — no matter how silly they are. Theo Wargo / Getty Images for NBC

Let's take a look at some of Moore's best TBTs to date:

We love Moore's goal to bring back crimped bangs this year.

Moore referred to her cheerleading stint as "the good ol' days before I realized that I was wildly uncoordinated."

"Summer of 1999. Abercrombie tshirts and bucket hats," Moore wrote of this epic shot featuring Justin Timberlake, taken during her teen years (the onetime pop star was opening for Timberlake's band, NSYNC).

Once upon a time, Moore was "livin' that Disney life" ... while sporting a top adorned with "Sesame Street" characters.

Whoever said that braces and a perm aren't a good look for a child? "Red carpet ready," Moore quipped in the caption of this unfortunate pic. (But, yes we are coveting that travel version of the Clue board game.)

Ta-da! Moore has shared a few shots from her days as a tiny dancer including this one, which shows the future star looking as confident as can be.

Moore herself made fun of her kid "mullet" in this shot featuring her zipping around on her bicycle.

Co-star Milo Ventimiglia, who plays Moore's TV husband on "This Is Us," isn't the first Milo the actress has snuggled up to. That distinction belongs to a pet cat. "Me and the first Milo in my life (named after the movie Milo and Otis, duh)," Moore captioned this one, adding the hashtag #catsforlife.

What's going on here? It seems even Moore' unsure. She jokingly captioned this one, "Not a whole lot has changed."

Jazz hands! A bit more razzamatazz from Moore's dancing days. Love that snazzy flame-covered leotard!

Moore shared this goofy pic of her sporting a hula skirt and shades and called out her mom in the caption. "Mom! Seriously with these micro bangs?" she wrote. "Oh, the early '90s were not my friend."

Keep the great throwback pics coming, Mandy. We love them!