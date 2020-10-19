Santa's back! See Kurt Russell, Goldie Hawn in new 'Christmas Chronicles 2' trailer

It's only October, but Netflix is already getting in the Christmas spirit.

Last month, the streaming service gave a first look at the upcoming sequel to the wildly popular holiday film "The Christmas Chronicles," and now fans are getting the full trailer.

The sneak peek of "The Christmas Chronicles 2" opens with Kurt Russell as Santa Claus riding his sleigh through the woods when he hears a cry for help. He finds Kate (played by "Big Little Lies" actor Darby Camp), who helped save Christmas in the last film, and Jack (Jahzir Bruno), the son of Kate's mom's boyfriend, as they somehow found themselves back at Santa's village.

When Santa tells the kids that his wife, Mrs. Claus (played by Russell's real-life partner, Goldie Hawn) designed the impressive land, they think she should get a bit of credit.

"She designed this place. I think it should be called Mrs. Claus' village," Kate says.

"Well, I never thought of that," Santa replies as his wife whispers in Kate's ear, "Of course he didn't."

Soon, we find out that a magical troublemaker named Belsnickel (Julian Dennison) has his eyes on the Christmas star that protects the North Pole.

"Without the star, the North Pole, Santa's Village, Christmas is doomed," Santa warns.

"We can't let that happen," Kate declares. "Christmas must endure."

The rest of the action-packed trailer shows the group making it their mission once more to save the holiday they love.

The film, which was written and directed by "Home Alone" director Chris Columbus, comes to Netflix and select theaters Nov. 25. Hawn and Russell, who have been together since the 1980s, starred in the first film together in 2018.