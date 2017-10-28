share tweet pin email

Mila Kunis, Kristin Bell and Kathryn Hahn just made the iconic game-show "The Price Is Right” a whole lot more fun.

The “Bad Moms” stars joined the set to share in the price guessing games, gift some glamorous prizes and promote their new sequel “A Bad Moms Christmas.”

Bell, 37, shared a moment from the special episode, set to air on Oct. 30, on her Instagram account late Friday night.

When you start to think all hope is lost for 2017, remember there’s always Price is Right. #Mila2020 #badmomsxmas #priceisright @therealpriceisright A post shared by kristen bell (@kristenanniebell) on Oct 27, 2017 at 6:12pm PDT

“When you start to think all hope is lost for 2017” Bell wrote in her caption, “remember there’s always Price is Right."

The three hilarious actresses looked more like fun-loving best friends as they laughed along with the crowd and shared in the show’s excitement.

“Mom! I made it! I’m on ‘The Price is Right!’” Kunis shouted in the video clip before winning a dollar and declaring, “I’m getting emotional!”

According to host Drew Carey, the moms needed no pre-show pep talk. “They were great. It was so much fun having them,” Carey said in the show's YouTube preview. “They have so much good energy. You could tell they were friends ... You could tell they really like each other and they were here just to have a good time.”

Kristen Bell snags @drewfromtv's iconic mic... see what happens! #PriceIsRight @kristenanniebell #MilaKunis #KathrynHahn A post shared by The Price Is Right (@therealpriceisright) on Oct 25, 2017 at 5:19pm PDT

The celebrity guests definitely gave the episode some extra “Bad Mom” spunk. “I’m not good with numbers!” Bell, a mother of two, shouted out with a rush of adrenaline. “I’m not even sure how many kids I have sometimes so you’re going to bear with me!”

“A Bad Moms Christmas” hits theaters Wednesday.