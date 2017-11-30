See Kelly Clarkson rock out on Carpool Karaoke … and get a romantic surprise

share tweet pin email

We've seen dozens of personalities and musicians parade through "Late Late Show" host James Corden's Carpool Karaoke segment over the years, so it's hard to imagine that Kelly Clarkson hadn't been one of them.

But that all changed Wednesday night, as she took over the shotgun seat next to Corden and rocked out to hits including "Stronger," "Because of You," "Since U Been Gone" and her new single, "Love So Soft."

We also learned that we'd probably buy a song from her even if it was about store receipts!

But Corden and Clarkson were not destined to be in the car alone for long: At one point he stopped the vehicle, loaded in a romantic tablecloth-covered mini table with a rose in a vase, and introduced the singer to her date for the evening ... husband Brandon Blackstock!

CBS Kelly Clarkson, Brandon Blackstock and James Corden share a date night on Carpool Karaoke.

Blackstock and Clarkson have been married since 2013, and have two children together: River Rose, 3, and Remington Alexander, 1.

Corden even provided chocolate-covered strawberries, bubbly and a violin player!

"It's a date night!" cried Clarkson.

"I feel like we're making a porn," commented Blackstock, waving his hand around at everyone in the car.

"Just pretend we're not here," said Corden.

Tonight!! I am joining @JKCorden for a little Carpool Karaoke! ð pic.twitter.com/Lv8Xq2j5HC — Kelly Clarkson (@kelly_clarkson) November 29, 2017

So what does a romantic date with your husband and a talk-show host look like? Well, somehow the conversation turned to farm reports. Er, yeah.

Fortunately, we know Kelly can sing about anything. So maybe there's a No. 1 hit there, too!

