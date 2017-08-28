share tweet pin email

Katy Perry was all about irreverent fun and fashion when she hosted the 34th annual MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday night.

But at times throughout the evening, which was broadcast live from The Forum in Inglewood, California, that fun was more bizarre than buzzworthy.

Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images

The 32-year-old "Swish Swish" singer and new "American Idol" judge arrived by air to open the show dressed in the night's iconic "Moon Person" spaceman suit, which she quickly unzipped onstage while looking through a rack of gowns to change into.

Her first choice? The spooky garb worn by the stars of "The Handmaid's Tale." The star used that outfit and most of her opening monologue to crack wise about the "screwed up" current political climate.

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

But in the end, she offered high hopes for the night ahead. "Even in the apocalypse, we deserve a good soundtrack," she quipped.

Perry, who arrived to the event in a stunning sculptural white gown, was nominated for five awards of her own, including best pop video for "Chained to the Rhythm."

John Shearer / Getty Images for MTV

The gung-ho "Roar" singer proved no joke was too silly to dress up for, even if that meant donning a Khaleesi costume to call out viewers who were just tuning in after the season finale of "Game of Thrones."

John Shearer / Getty Images for MTV Perry capped off the show by performing "Swish Swish" with rapper Nicki Minaj.

And though not all of her jokes landed — especially a weird segment that found her onstage using a fake baby as a prop — Perry gave it her all, and wowed the crowd when she closed out the show by teaming up with rapper Nicki Minaj for a baseball-themed "Swish Swish" live performance.

The performance found Perry wearing a basketball minidress and earrings, while Minaj sported a slinky referee costume.