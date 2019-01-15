Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Drew Weisholtz

Sometimes wishes do come true.

Katherine Schwarzenegger, who recently got engaged to Chris Pratt, is living proof of that after a video surfaced of her talking about how she'd like to get together with the 39-year-old "Jurassic World" star.

In an August 2017 interview with “Access Hollywood,” Schwarzenegger, 29, was asked, “Chris Pratt, Chris Hemsworth or Chris Evans?”

She quickly responded “Chris Evans,” before just as quickly changing her mind and saying, “Actually, Chris Pratt. Chris Pratt’s been looking good lately, so you never know.”

Psychic ability or just wishful thinking?

The interview took place about 10 months before the two were initially linked. They only went public with their relationship this past December before announcing their engagement on Monday.

Everyone seems thrilled for the couple — even Anna Faris, Pratt’s ex-wife with whom he has a 6-year-old son.

"I'm so happy for you both!!" she wrote in the comments on Pratt’s Instagram post announcing the engagement. "Congratulations!"

So, if Schwarzenegger, the daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger and journalist and TODAY contributor Maria Shriver, can indeed see the future, maybe she’ll let her fiancé know if his Daniel Fast diet will pay off.