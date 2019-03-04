Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

March 4, 2019, 4:44 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Randee Dawn

No question: Justin Timberlake absolutely adores his wife, Jessica Biel.

So for her 37th birthday on Sunday, he made sure the whole world knew about it with a sweet Instagram post and a series of fun photos (click on the image to scroll through):

He wrote, "My partner in this thang called life... you are the most wonderful human I have ever met. You make me smile, laugh, and love life more than I knew I could. I cherish every moment with you and can't wait to spend so many more years doing the same... but, new. Happy Birthday, you GOD OF ALL SMOKE SHOWS!! Love, Your Huz"

The couple have been married since 2012, and have one 3-year-old son, Silas.

Last year, Timberlake, whose "Man of the Woods" tour is set to wrap up in April, wrote about Biel in his book, "Hindsight & All the Things I Can't See In Front of Me." "I'm fascinated by her," he wrote, as Us Weekly reported. "She's everything, man. She just constantly surprises me with who she is, and who she’s becoming, and I really hope I do the same for her. I'm excited to see what she's going to do next. I wake up and roll over and look at her, and I'm inspired."

Of course, Biel doesn't let her man down on his birthday, either; Timberlake turned 38 on Jan. 31, and she posted a fun underwater shot of the both of them:

Looks like these two are doing swimmingly!