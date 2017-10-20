See Justin Timberlake's sweet anniversary message (and song!) to Jessica Biel

share tweet pin email

Five years in, Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel are still very much in love.

How can we tell? Because on Thursday, the date of their fifth anniversary, both posted beautiful sentiments on their social media accounts in celebration that are both heartfelt and hilarious.

Instagram / @justintimberlake Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel.

Timberlake wins for effort, at least so far: He posted a video of himself singing Leon Russell's 1970 tune "A Song For You," which was the couple's "first dance" song at their wedding, on Facebook and Instagram; the Instagram version included a series of pictures from that session and ended with one where he and Biel are smooching (scroll through by clicking on the images):

Not to be outdone, Biel also posted a charming video of herself and Timberlake driving in the car, playing with a filter that puts cat-ear-shaped flowers on your head!

How lucky am I? Even if he’s initially skeptical, he always gets extra for me. #5 A post shared by Jessica Biel (@jessicabiel) on Oct 19, 2017 at 10:46pm PDT

Timberlake, 36, and Biel, 35, began dating in 2007 and wed in 2012 at the Borgo Egnazia resort in Fasano, Italy. They have one child, Silas Randall, born in 2015.

There was also a small present for fans embedded in his message: the musician/actor, who will be starring in the upcoming "Wonder Wheel" movie is — according to his caption — "back in the studio cooking"!

Happy anniversary, you too! So glad you know how to keep the song of love playing in your hearts.

