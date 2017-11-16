See Jude Law as Dumbledore in 1st cast pic from 'Fantastic Beasts' sequel

share tweet pin email

The next installment in the "Fantastic Beasts" film series is still a year away, but fans of the Wizarding World don't have to wait at all for one of the most anticipated parts of it.

A newly released cast photo offers a peek at the main stars suited up as their magical counterparts — including Jude Law as young Albus Dumbledore!

Warner Bros. (Left to right) Jude Law (young Albus Dumbledore), Ezra Miller (Credence), Claudia Kim (Maledictus), Zoe Kravitz (Leta LeStrange), Callum Turner (Theseus Scamander), Katherine Waterston (Tina Goldstein), Eddie Redmayne (Newt Scamander), Dan Fogler (Jacob Kowalski), Alison Sudol (Queenie Goldstein) and Johnny Depp (Gellert Grindelwald).

Yes, the beloved headmaster from the "Harry Potter" franchise makes a flashback return in "Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald."

In the photo, Law stands alongside returning stars, including Eddie Redmayne, Ezra Miller, Katherine Waterston, Alison Sudol and Johnny Depp, as well as some fresh faces, too.

But it's his appearance — bearded and decked out in blue velvet — that fans have been so curious about since it was first revealed that he'd take on the role earlier this year.

Warner Bros. Jude Law as Dumbledore in "Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald."

Dumbledore plays an important part of the new plot.

"We meet him decades earlier, when Dumbledore is still serving as the wizarding school’s Transfiguration professor," Warner Bros. Pictures detailed in an earlier press release. "He is also a contemporary of Gellert Grindelwald (Depp), the charismatic dark wizard who believes wizards are superior to Muggles and No-Majs."

Warner Bros.

A new release reveals another big detail — how all of this relates to "Fantastic Beasts" hero Newt Scamander (Redmayne).

"In an effort to thwart Grindelwald’s plans, Albus Dumbledore enlists his former student Newt Scamander, who agrees to help, unaware of the dangers that lie ahead."

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link Colin Farrell on 'Fantastic Beasts': It was fun to look 'ridiculous' waving wands Play Video - 4:18 Colin Farrell on 'Fantastic Beasts': It was fun to look 'ridiculous' waving wands Play Video - 4:18

The second of the five planned "Fantastic Beasts" films hits theaters Nov. 16, 2018.